Russia Reports New Single-Day Record Of Over 18,000 COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Russia has registered 18,283 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 17,717  yesterday, breaking the record for a second consecutive day and taking the cumulative total to 1,599,976, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 18,283 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 4,072 (22.3 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,599,976.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 5,268 new positive tests were registered (up from 4,906  yesterday).

A total of 801 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 758 yesterday) and 524 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region (up from 514 yesterday). No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

As many as 355 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, down from 366 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 27,656.

A total of 14,519 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, down from 14,740 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,200,560.

