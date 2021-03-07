Russia Reports Over 10,500 New Coronavirus Cases, 368 Deaths - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 10,595 cases over the past 24 hours, down from the 11,022 cases recorded the day before, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 10,595 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,228 cases (11.6 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The highest local daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (1,534), St. Petersburg (968) and the Moscow Region (773), as stated in the update.

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 4,322,776 cases, with the rate of increase at 0.25 percent, according to the center.

The death toll has reached 89,094, with an increase of 368 over the past day, down from 441 the day before. Moscow and St.Petersburg reported highest daily increase in coronavirus-related fatalities ” 47 and 37, respectively.

Total recoveries count 3,911,924 as 11,576 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 15,027 the day before.

