Russia Reports Over 23,000 New Coronavirus Cases, 482 Deaths - Response Center

Russia Reports Over 23,000 New Coronavirus Cases, 482 Deaths - Response Center

Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 23,351 cases over the past 24 hours, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 23,351 cases over the past 24 hours, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Monday.

"Over the past day, 23,351 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 2,616 cases (11.2 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The highest local daily increases were confirmed in St. Petersburg (3,657), Moscow (3,591), and the Moscow Region (1,250), as stated in the update.

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 3,260,138 cases, with the rate of increase at 0.7 percent, according to the center.

The death toll has reached 58,988, with an increase of 482 over the past day. St.Petersburg and Moscow reported highest daily increase in coronavirus-related fatalities � 79 and 74 new deaths, respectively.

Total recoveries count 2,640,036 after 21,154 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day.

