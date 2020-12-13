Russia Reports Over 28,000 New Coronavirus Cases, 488 Deaths - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
Sun 13th December 2020 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 28,080 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Sunday.

Russia's daily increase in the number of cases on Saturday was also above 28,000.

"Over the past day, 28,080 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 5,494 cases (19.6 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The highest local daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (6,425), St. Petersburg (3,768) and the Moscow Region (1,444), as stated in the update.

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 2,653,928 cases, with the rate of increase at 1.1 percent, according to the center.

The death toll has reached 46,941, with an increase of 488 over the past day, down from 560 from the day before. The majority of new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in Moscow (72), St.Petersburg (67), and the Moscow Region (31).

Total recoveries count 2,106,235 after 20,277 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 26,118 from the day before.

