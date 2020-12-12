UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 01:15 PM

Russia Reports Over 28,000 New COVID-19 Cases as Total Surpasses 2.6Mln - Response Center

Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 28,137 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 28,137 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 28,137 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 5,182 cases (18.4 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the majority of new cases � over 6,600 � were confirmed in Moscow.

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 2,625,848 cases, with the rate of increase at 1.1 percent, according to the center.

The death toll has reached 46,453, with an increase of 560 from the day before. The majority of new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in St.Petersburg (79), Moscow (76) and Moscow Region (35).

Total recoveries count 2,085,958 after 26,118 more people were discharged from hospitals after COVID-19 treatment over the past day.

