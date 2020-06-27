UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports Over 6,800 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Nears 628,000

The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus infection in Russia has increased by 6,852 over the past day to a total of 627,646, the country's COVID-19 Response Center said in a daily update on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus infection in Russia has increased by 6,852 over the past day to a total of 627,646, the country's COVID-19 Response Center said in a daily update on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 6,852 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in 85 regions of Russia, including 2,058, or 30 percent, of asymptomatic cases," the response center said.

Of total 6,852 newly detected cases, 750 have been confirmed in Moscow, 366 in Moscow Region and 280 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, according to the report.

The reported daily dynamics included 188 new fatalities, which brought the cumulative death toll to 8,969.

Total recoveries now count 393,352, an increase of 9,200 over the past day, including 1,852 in Moscow, 1,421 in Moscow Region and 716 in St. Petersburg.

