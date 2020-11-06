Russia Reports Record 20,582 Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russia has registered 20,582 new Covid-19 cases, which is the record high daily increase and brings the cumulative total to 1,733,440, the Federal response center said Friday.

Russia has registered the record number of daily recoveries, too 16,955.

In the same periond, 378 deaths were registered across the country.

Moscow has been consistently reporting the highest daily increase in infections of all regions. On Friday, it registered� 6,253 new cases. St. Ptersburg reported 1,171 new cases, Moscow region 605.