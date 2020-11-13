UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports Record Daily COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:28 PM

Russia registered 21,983 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, a record daily increase, as the pandemic worsens in the cold season, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Russia registered 21,983 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, a record daily increase, as the pandemic worsens in the cold season, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday.

The national tally of cases has grown to 1,880,551, including 32,443 deaths and 1,406,903 recoveries, the center said in a statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 5,974 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 497,516.

The Russian capital has imposed a night-time curfew on food and entertainment facilities, and ordered university students to switch to distance learning. Large-scale public gatherings for cultural and entertainment events have also been banned.

