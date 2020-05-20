UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports Record High Daily Virus Death Toll

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:55 PM

Russia reports record high daily virus death toll

Russia on Wednesday reported its highest ever daily coronavirus death toll of 135, bringing the country's total fatalities to nearly 3,000

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Russia on Wednesday reported its highest ever daily coronavirus death toll of 135, bringing the country's total fatalities to nearly 3,000.

Overall infections also passed 300,000, but the number of active virus cases in the country dropped for the first time.

Russia has recorded far fewer deaths than other countries with large outbreaks, but critics have cast doubt on the low official mortality rate and accused authorities of under-reporting in order to play down the scale of the crisis.

Russian health officials say one of the reasons the count is lower than in the United States and parts of western Europe is that only deaths directly caused by the virus are being included.

Authorities also say that since the virus came later to Russia, there was more time to prepare hospital beds and launch wide-scale testing to slow the spread.

The official toll now stands at 2,972, with 308,705 cases recorded.

For the first time on Wednesday, Russia recorded more people recovering in the last 24 hours -- 9,262 -- than the number of people testing positive, with active cases dropping by 633.

The number of new cases at 8,764 was the lowest daily increase since May 1.

One of Russia's most high-profile virus cases, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, returned to work on Tuesday after receiving treatment for the illness in hospital.

Russia has the second highest number of infections behind only the United States, but the number of new cases has fallen below 10,000 for five days in a row.

The North Caucasus region of Dagestan has emerged as a virus hotspot, with the fifth highest number of infections. The Muslim-majority region confirmed a total of 36 deaths.

Dagestan, with a population of 2.9 million, has more than 3,600 confirmed cases of the virus and local officials have described the situation as a "catastrophe" with hospitals overwhelmed.

President Vladimir Putin highlighted the region's grave situation this week, pledging to send aid and implement "urgent measures".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Europe Vladimir Putin United States May Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President Says One Term Not Enough to Ca ..

6 minutes ago

No peace in region during Modi regime as Hindutva ..

6 minutes ago

S. Korea to expand ties with trade partners in pos ..

6 minutes ago

China becomes large shareholder in Norwegian Air S ..

6 minutes ago

KP Govt allows opening of retail shops: Ajmal Wazi ..

6 minutes ago

LG to relocate 2 domestic TV production lines to I ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.