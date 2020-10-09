UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports Record Virus Cases But Shuns New Restrictions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:44 PM

Russia reports record virus cases but shuns new restrictions

Russia registered its highest-ever number of new coronavirus infections on Friday after officials warned that tight restrictions could be set back in place if people continued to flout anti-virus rules

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia registered its highest-ever number of new coronavirus infections on Friday after officials warned that tight restrictions could be set back in place if people continued to flout anti-virus rules.

Restaurants and bars in Moscow were bustling and many residents were ignoring orders to wear masks in public as nationwide infections surged in September, but officials stopped short of imposing new sweeping measures to slow the spread of the virus.

European leaders across the continent are scambling to amend virus regulations against the backdrop of a surge in new cases, and even Germany which was praised for its early handling of the pandemic has suffered a large increase in new infections.

But officials in Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest caseload behind the United States, India and Brazil, have so far dismissed the idea there is a second wave of infections or any need for a new lockdown.

An official government tally registered 12,126 new cases on Friday, surpassing the country's previous record set in May by several hundred cases.

"I'm really afraid that things will go back to how they were in the spring, that everyone will be quarantined and we won't be allowed to go to work," Vladimir, a teacher in Saint Petersburg who declined to give his last name, told AFP.

Related Topics

India World Moscow Russia Germany Vladimir Putin Petersburg Brazil United States May September Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

1 minute ago

OECD to hold webinar on effects of COVID-19

46 minutes ago

ERC sends 25 tonnes of food aid to Al Wazeiyah, Ta ..

2 hours ago

Governor Punjab sure to thwart opposition parties' ..

2 minutes ago

Aide to Kyrgyzstan's Ex-President Atambayev Report ..

2 minutes ago

Railways retrieve land from illegal occupants

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.