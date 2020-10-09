Russia reports record virus cases but shuns new restrictions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia registered its highest-ever number of new coronavirus infections on Friday after officials warned that tight restrictions could be set back in place if people continued to flout anti-virus rules.

Restaurants and bars in Moscow were bustling and many residents were ignoring orders to wear masks in public as nationwide infections surged in September, but officials stopped short of imposing new sweeping measures to slow the spread of the virus.

European leaders across the continent are scambling to amend virus regulations against the backdrop of a surge in new cases, and even Germany which was praised for its early handling of the pandemic has suffered a large increase in new infections.

But officials in Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest caseload behind the United States, India and Brazil, have so far dismissed the idea there is a second wave of infections or any need for a new lockdown.

An official government tally registered 12,126 new cases on Friday, surpassing the country's previous record set in May by several hundred cases.

"I'm really afraid that things will go back to how they were in the spring, that everyone will be quarantined and we won't be allowed to go to work," Vladimir, a teacher in Saint Petersburg who declined to give his last name, told AFP.