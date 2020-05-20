Russia Reports Record Virus Death Toll
Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:42 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Russia on Wednesday reported its highest daily coronavirus toll with 135 fatalities as the number of infections surpassed 300,000.
Health authorities reported a total of 2,972 deaths while the number of infections hit308,705 after 8,764 new cases were registered, the lowest daily increase since May 1.