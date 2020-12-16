UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports Week's Minimum Growth In COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:26 PM

Russia reports week's minimum growth in COVID-19 cases

Russia reported on Wednesday the minimum daily growth in new coronavirus cases in a week

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Russia reported on Wednesday the minimum daily growth in new coronavirus cases in a week.

According to the country's emergency task force, 26,509 infections were registered in Russia for the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases to 2.73 million and active cases to 509,790.

Over the same period, recoveries grew up by 26,490, raising the tally to 2.17 million and fatalities increased by 596 to reach 48,564.

Speaking at a government meeting on Tuesday, Russia's chief sanitary officer Anna Popova said the situation in the spread of the coronavirus has stabilized, the figures remain at their average values for the second week in a row.

But the situation strongly differs depending on the region, as some of the regions have single cases while others barely cope with the influx of patients.

"I would like to note that the achieved stabilization is quite fragile. And today, it depends on each of us to meet the requirements that will allow us to consolidate the current result and go further, to reduce these figures," she said.

Since the beginning of the autumn, the number of cases registering daily in Russia jumped almost six times -- from over 5,000 in September to an average of 27,000 in December.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered on Dec. 2 to start mass vaccination in Russia to stem further growth, with people of social professions assigned to be immunized in the first turn.

Since Dec. 5, the vaccination in all Russian regions has been administered with two Russian coronavirus vaccines -- Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Same September December All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting on Pakistan/Denmark Dair ..

4 seconds ago

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaig ..

25 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

31 minutes ago

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Denies Meeting Wit ..

2 minutes ago

Erdogan calls US sanctions 'attack on sovereignty' ..

2 minutes ago

WHO urges masks at Christmas fearing new Europe Co ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.