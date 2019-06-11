Russia representatives in Lebanon slams U.S. policy worldwide

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin slammed Tuesday the U.S. policy all over the world, the National News Agency reported

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin slammed Tuesday the U.S. policy all over the world , the National news Agency reported.

"The United States is trying to destroy international legitimacy by withdrawing from the nuclear agreement with Iran, imposing economic sanctions, waging financial wars and weakening the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)," Zasypkin said during a conference held in Beirut about Arab-Russian ties.

Zasypkin said that these measures will cause serious difficulties for countries all over the world. The ambassador called for strong cooperation among countries all over the world and the middle East on the economic level to overcome the challenges imposed by U.S. sanctions.

He also added that Russia is against any form of terrorism while criticizing the West for intervening in other countries' affairs.