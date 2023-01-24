UrduPoint.com

Russia, Republic Of The Congo Sign Deal To Protect Classified Information - Document

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 07:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Russia and the Republic of the Congo signed an agreement on the mutual protection of classified information, according to a bilateral agreement published on the portal of legal information.

The document says the governments of the two countries would like to ensure the protection of classified information exchanged in the course of political, military, technical, economic cooperation, as well as secret information resulting from such cooperation, and take into account mutual interests in ensuring the protection of classified information in line with the laws and regulations of each side.

The sides commit themselves to ensure protection of classified information, use information only for its intended purpose, not transfer it to third parties without permission.

