Russia Requested Indian Strain of Coronavirus - Head of Rospotrebnadzor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Anna Popova, the head of Russia's consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Thursday that Russia had requested the Indian strain of the coronavirus.

"Of course, we requested the Indian strain, and I am sure that soon we will have it so that we can fully study it, our Research Center Vector is engaged in this, it works around the clock, they have no days off," Popova told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.