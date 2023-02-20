Russia-Requested UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream Sabotage to Be Held on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Russia-requested United Nations Security Council meeting on the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines will be held on Tuesday February 21 at 3 p.m. (20:00 GMT), a UN source told Sputnik.

"The Security Council meeting on Nord Stream pipelines will be tomorrow afternoon," the source said.

Last week, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report detailing how US Navy divers had allegedly planted explosives under the pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is preparing a special meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the need for an international investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines.