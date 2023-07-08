Russia Requests New UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream Sabotage for July 11 - Russian Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Russia has requested a new open meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline, Russian First Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Saturday.

"We have requested a new open meeting of the UN Security Council on undermining the Nord Stream for July 11. We will deal another blow to the West in terms of sufficient attention getting paid to the investigation of this crime in Denmark, Germany and Sweden and that international efforts are not required to find the perpetrators. We asked the British Chairmanship to invite representatives of these three countries to report," Polyansky said on Telegram.

The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take. Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation regarding charges of international terrorism.