Russia Requests Observer Status in International Non-Aligned Movement - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russia has requested a states of an observer in the Non-Aligned Movement, a group of 120 countries that are not formally aligned with any major power bloc, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Thursday.

"I can say that we are working on cooperating closer with the Non-Aligned Movement," Vershinin said.

"Russia has requested a status of an observer in this movement, I think we will be able to see it through, although it will take some time," the deputy foreign minister said.

The movement was established in 1961, at the height of the Cold War. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the movement re-oriented toward cooperation and economic development.