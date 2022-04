UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting for Monday in light of the "blatant provocation of Ukrainian radicals in Bucha," Russian First Deputy Envoy to UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Sunday

"In light of the blatant provocation by Ukrainian radicals in Bucha, Russia has demanded a UN Security Council meeting be convened on Monday afternoon, April 4," Polyansky said on Telegram.

Moscow will expose "the Ukrainian instigators and their Western patrons," he added.