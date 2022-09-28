UrduPoint.com

Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting Over Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting Over Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage - Envoy

Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting in connection with recent acts of sabotage on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting in connection with recent acts of sabotage on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

"Russia requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting on the acts of sabotage against #Nordstream1 and #NordStream2," Polyanskiy wrote on social media.

The meeting will take place on Friday, a UN Security Council source told Sputnik.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Social Media Nord

Recent Stories

Russian-Backed Institutions in Occupied Areas of U ..

Russian-Backed Institutions in Occupied Areas of Ukraine Target for Sanctions -S ..

4 minutes ago
 Referendums Complied With Principles of Internatio ..

Referendums Complied With Principles of International Law - Russian Foreign Mini ..

4 minutes ago
 Government attaches top priority to provision of r ..

Government attaches top priority to provision of relief to public: Sindh ministe ..

4 minutes ago
 US Senate Could Pass Government, Ukraine Funding B ..

US Senate Could Pass Government, Ukraine Funding Bill by Thursday With GOP Help ..

6 minutes ago
 Eight Explosions Heard in City of Melitopol, Subur ..

Eight Explosions Heard in City of Melitopol, Suburbs in Zaporizhzhia Region - Au ..

6 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam trophy: Abdullah Shafique hits maiden ..

Quaid-e-Azam trophy: Abdullah Shafique hits maiden first-class double-century

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.