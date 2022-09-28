Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting Over Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting in connection with recent acts of sabotage on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday

"Russia requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting on the acts of sabotage against #Nordstream1 and #NordStream2," Polyanskiy wrote on social media.

The meeting will take place on Friday, a UN Security Council source told Sputnik.