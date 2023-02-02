Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine on February 8 - UNSC Chair

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine be held on February 8, Maltese Ambassador to the United Nations Vanessa Frazier said on Wednesday.

"Russia has requested a meeting also on the 8th," Frazier, UN Security Council president for February, said.

The UN Security Council will also discuss Ukraine on February 6 at the request of France and Ecuador. In addition, it will convene for a ministerial meeting on Ukraine on February 24.