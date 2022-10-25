UrduPoint.com

Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting Thursday On Ukraine Biological Laboratories

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 10:53 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue of biological laboratories in Ukraine, the Russian mission to the United Nations said.

"We requested a meeting in two days in line with Article 6 of the Biological Weapons Convention," the statement said on Tuesday.

