UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russia has requested that the UN Security Council convene to discuss the recent attacks by the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Syria's northeast, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are deeply concerned with reports of recent ISIL attacks in northeast of Syria and overall security situation in this part of the country. We would therefore like to request a separate Security Council briefing on recent developments ... with Under-Secretary-General V. Voronkov and other representatives of the Secretariat as briefers," Polyanskiy said.