UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russia had requested a UN Security Council meeting to be held on Friday, following the US move to invoke the reimposition of all UN sanctions on Iran, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Yes, the meeting has been requested for Friday" the source said.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a letter informed the Security Council President that Washington had started the procedure to invoke all UN snapback sanctions.