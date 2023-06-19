(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the weapons supplies by the collective West to Ukraine, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitriy Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"Today, we requested a meeting over the supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine and the consequences to the diplomatic efforts," Polyanskiy said on his Telegram channel.

The Russian diplomat said there will be interesting witnesses on the issue during the meeting.