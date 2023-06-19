UrduPoint.com

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting On Collective West's Weapons Supplies To Ukraine - Mission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Collective West's Weapons Supplies to Ukraine - Mission

Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the weapons supplies by the collective West to Ukraine, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitriy Polyanskiy said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the weapons supplies by the collective West to Ukraine, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitriy Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"Today, we requested a meeting over the supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine and the consequences to the diplomatic efforts," Polyanskiy said on his Telegram channel.

The Russian diplomat said there will be interesting witnesses on the issue during the meeting.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

UAE committed to supporting refugees worldwide: Ha ..

UAE committed to supporting refugees worldwide: Hamdan bin Zayed

11 minutes ago
 UK Initiates Post-Brexit Trade Scheme With Develop ..

UK Initiates Post-Brexit Trade Scheme With Developing Countries

20 minutes ago
 Mayor, Deputy Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation ..

Mayor, Deputy Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation take oath

20 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks Australia's role to get Kashmi ..

AJK President seeks Australia's role to get Kashmir issue settled

20 minutes ago
 Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, tr ..

Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, trade fair in northeast China

20 minutes ago
 New e-services launched to aid Hajj and Umrah

New e-services launched to aid Hajj and Umrah

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.