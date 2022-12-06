UrduPoint.com

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting On December 9 To Discuss Arms Supplies To Ukraine - Mission

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting On December 9 to Discuss Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Mission

Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on December 9 to address the matter of weapons supplies to Ukraine by the collective West, Russian mission to the United Nations said on Tuesday

Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on December 9 to address the matter of weapons supplies to Ukraine by the collective West, Russian mission to the United Nations said on Tuesday.

"In our speech at the meeting of the Security Council today, we requested another meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine on Friday, December 9th," the Russian mission said in a statement. "The topic is the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine. There is a lot to talk about here!"

