Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on How Russophobia Hinders Ukraine Crisis Resolution - Envoy

Russia has requested the UN Security Council to organize a meeting on March 14 on the issue of how prevalent Russophobia hinders the potential long-term solutions to the Ukraine crisis, Russian deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polianskiy said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Russia has requested the UN Security Council to organize a meeting on March 14 on the issue of how prevalent Russophobia hinders the potential long-term solutions to the Ukraine crisis, Russian deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polianskiy said on Friday.

"Today we requested an open meeting in the UN Security Council on Tuesday March 14, on Russophobia as a factor, hindering long-term and sustainable solutions to the Ukrainian crisis," Polyanskiy wrote on his Telegram profile.