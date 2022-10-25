UrduPoint.com

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting On Kiev 'Dirty Bomb' Attack Plans - UN Source

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Kiev 'Dirty Bomb' Attack Plans - UN Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Russian mission to the United Nations has requested a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the Kiev regime's plans to commit a provocation with a so-called "dirty-bomb" and later accuse Russia of nuclear terrorism, a UN source told Sputnik.

"We requested Any Other business (AOB) meeting for tomorrow on (the potential use of a) 'dirty bomb,' after the political meeting on Syria," the United Nations source told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian mission sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying the Kiev regime plans to develop a "dirty bomb" and later accuse Russia for using a tactical nuclear weapon.

"The Kiev regime plans to camouflage the explosion of such a 'dirty bomb' as an explosion of a Russian low-yield nuclear warhead," the letter, seen by Sputnik, said. "By this provocation the Kiev regime seeks to intimidate the population, increase the flow of refugees, and accuse the Russian Federation of 'nuclear terrorism.'"

Dirty bomb contains radioactive isotopes and explosive load that disperses the radioactive materials across large areas.

The letter also urged the Western countries and the UN Secretary-General to exert their influence on Kiev and prevent a heinous crime from happening.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Business Russia Nuclear Kiev From Refugee Weapon

Recent Stories

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting ..

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting in US Midterm Elections - Rep ..

2 hours ago
 Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Ars ..

Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Arshad Sharif's murder

2 hours ago
 Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukrai ..

Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukraine Amid Army's 101st Airborne ..

2 hours ago
 US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Ch ..

US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Chinese Influence Schemes - Just ..

3 hours ago
 US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - Stat ..

US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - State Dept.

3 hours ago
 White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Ur ..

White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Urging Shift in Ukraine Strategy

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.