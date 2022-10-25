Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Kiev 'Dirty Bomb' Attack Plans - UN Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Russian mission to the United Nations has requested a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the Kiev regime's plans to commit a provocation with a so-called "dirty-bomb" and later accuse Russia of nuclear terrorism, a UN source told Sputnik.

"We requested Any Other business (AOB) meeting for tomorrow on (the potential use of a) 'dirty bomb,' after the political meeting on Syria," the United Nations source told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian mission sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying the Kiev regime plans to develop a "dirty bomb" and later accuse Russia for using a tactical nuclear weapon.

"The Kiev regime plans to camouflage the explosion of such a 'dirty bomb' as an explosion of a Russian low-yield nuclear warhead," the letter, seen by Sputnik, said. "By this provocation the Kiev regime seeks to intimidate the population, increase the flow of refugees, and accuse the Russian Federation of 'nuclear terrorism.'"

Dirty bomb contains radioactive isotopes and explosive load that disperses the radioactive materials across large areas.

The letter also urged the Western countries and the UN Secretary-General to exert their influence on Kiev and prevent a heinous crime from happening.