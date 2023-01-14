UrduPoint.com

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting On Persecution Of Ukraine Opposition, Orthodox Church - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Russia has asked for a UN Security Council meeting next week on persecution of opposition in Ukraine ad well as to address the continuing crackdown on Orthodox Church, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.

"More recently, in addition to persecuting dissidents and leaders of the opposition we've seen an attempt to destroy the only canonical church in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church," Nebenzia said on Friday. "The consequences of such actions for regional peace and security could be very severe, which is why we believe that this situation deserves close scrutiny by the members of the Security Council in this connection."

Nebeniza said the Russian mission requests the Japanese presidency to convene a separate meeting in the UN Security Council on this topic on January 17.

