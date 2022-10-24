Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Tuesday After Calls to Probe Alleged Iran Drones - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting to discuss risks to the integrity to the UN Charter after Western member states asked the UN Secretariat to investigate the country's alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine, a UN source told Sputnik.

"In light of the letter by the UK, France, and Germany S/2022/781 and the US letter S/2022/782, we request to convene early next week a briefing under agenda item MIPS in relations to the risks to the integrity of the UN Charter, to the Organization and to the ability of the Security Council to perform its main function posed by the attempts of certain Member States to influence the UN Secretariat in the discharge of its responsibilities in violation of Article 100 of the UN Charter," a UN source told Sputnik.

Russia requests the UN Legal Counsel to brief, the source added.

Last week, Western countries requested the UN Secretariat to conduct an investigation into Iran allegedly supplying drones to Russia for use in Ukraine. Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia dismissed the allegations in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Nebenzia also criticized the UN Secretariat for siding with the West and stated it has no legal mandate to conduct such an investigation.