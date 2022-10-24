UrduPoint.com

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting On Tuesday After Calls To Probe Alleged Iran Drones - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Tuesday After Calls to Probe Alleged Iran Drones - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting to discuss risks to the integrity to the UN Charter after Western member states asked the UN Secretariat to investigate the country's alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine, a UN source told Sputnik.

"In light of the letter by the UK, France, and Germany S/2022/781 and the US letter S/2022/782, we request to convene early next week a briefing under agenda item MIPS in relations to the risks to the integrity of the UN Charter, to the Organization and to the ability of the Security Council to perform its main function posed by the attempts of certain Member States to influence the UN Secretariat in the discharge of its responsibilities in violation of Article 100 of the UN Charter," a UN source told Sputnik.

Russia requests the UN Legal Counsel to brief, the source added.

Last week, Western countries requested the UN Secretariat to conduct an investigation into Iran allegedly supplying drones to Russia for use in Ukraine. Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia dismissed the allegations in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Nebenzia also criticized the UN Secretariat for siding with the West and stated it has no legal mandate to conduct such an investigation.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Iran Russia France Germany United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

3 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

3 hours ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.