Russia Requests UNSC Meeting On Zaporizhzhia NPP On September 6 - UN Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Zaporizhzhia NPP on September 6 - UN Envoy

Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to be held on September 6, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to be held on September 6, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said Thursday.

"In the light of the continued shelling of the #Zaporozhye NPP by Ukraine and today's reckless attempt by Kiev regime to derail the visit to the site of the IAEA mission we called for UN #SecurityCouncil briefing on Sep 6 with (International Atomic Energy Agency Director General) and (UN chief Antonio Guterres) as briefers," Polyanskiy wrote on social media.

