Russia Requests UNSC Meeting Over Destruction of Kakhovka HPP - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Russia requested a UN Security Council meeting after Ukrainian strikes partially destroyed the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, causing massive flooding in the Kherson region, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"We will call one. Urgent one. I don't know exactly the timing," Nebenzia told reporters.

Ukraine has also requested a UNSC meeting.