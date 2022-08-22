Russia Requests Urgent UNSC Meeting on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Tuesday - Deputy Envoy

Russia has requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Russia has requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"In connection with the ongoing Ukrainian provocations against ZNPP, we requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on the agenda item 'Threats to International Peace and Security,'" Polyanskiy said on his Telegram page. "The meeting is scheduled for 22:00 Moscow time (3:00 p.m. EST) on August 23."

Polyanskiy also said that the Russian mission has asked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to speak during the meeting on Tuesday.

The Western states have requested another meeting on the situation at the ZNPP on Wednesday.