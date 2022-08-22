UrduPoint.com

Russia Requests Urgent UNSC Meeting On Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Tuesday - Deputy Envoy

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Russia Requests Urgent UNSC Meeting on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Tuesday - Deputy Envoy

Russia has requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Russia has requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"In connection with the ongoing Ukrainian provocations against ZNPP, we requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on the agenda item 'Threats to International Peace and Security,'" Polyanskiy said on his Telegram page. "The meeting is scheduled for 22:00 Moscow time (3:00 p.m. EST) on August 23."

Polyanskiy also said that the Russian mission has asked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to speak during the meeting on Tuesday.

The Western states have requested another meeting on the situation at the ZNPP on Wednesday.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Nuclear August P

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Activist Group Femen Accuses Scholz of R ..

Ukrainian Activist Group Femen Accuses Scholz of Refusing to Get Tough on Russia

57 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to gir ..

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to girl involved in Faisalabad tortu ..

58 seconds ago
 China Concerned by Murder of Russian Political Sci ..

China Concerned by Murder of Russian Political Scientist Dugina - Envoy to UN

59 seconds ago
 Health Deptt establishes 37 medical camps for floo ..

Health Deptt establishes 37 medical camps for flood-hit areas

1 minute ago
 Princess Sarah Zeid, Shazia Marri visit Benazir Na ..

Princess Sarah Zeid, Shazia Marri visit Benazir Nashunuma Centre in Badin

6 minutes ago
 PML-N always raised voice for strengthening instit ..

PML-N always raised voice for strengthening institutions: Javed Latif

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.