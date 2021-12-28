Russia Requires Confirmation on Military in NATO Delegation for Security Talks - Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday it is very important for Russia to receive the NATO confirmation that the alliance's delegation will include military representatives during talks on security guarantees.

"It is highly important for us to receive the NATO confirmation that their delegation for the January 12 meeting in Brussels will include high-ranking military officials," Ryabkov said.

Ryabkov added that the Russian delegation will include employees from different departments and the Russian Defense Ministry will be represented "on a very firm level".