UrduPoint.com

Russia Requires Confirmation On Military In NATO Delegation For Security Talks - Ryabkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 11:10 AM

Russia Requires Confirmation on Military in NATO Delegation for Security Talks - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday it is very important for Russia to receive the NATO confirmation that the alliance's delegation will include military representatives during talks on security guarantees.

"It is highly important for us to receive the NATO confirmation that their delegation for the January 12 meeting in Brussels will include high-ranking military officials," Ryabkov said.

Ryabkov added that the Russian delegation will include employees from different departments and the Russian Defense Ministry will be represented "on a very firm level".

Related Topics

NATO Russia Brussels Alliance January From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

11 hours ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

12 hours ago
 DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people ..

DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people: WHO

10 hours ago
 Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Ko ..

Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Kosovo Up by 50% - Serbian Offic ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.