Russia Reserves Right to Ensure Its Safety Amid NATO Pledge to Defeat Us - Moscow

Russia reserves the right to ensure its safety amid NATO and the US plans to "defeat us" on the strategic level, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023)

"In the context of the total hybrid war unleashed by the West against Russia and the declared intention of the United States and NATO to inflict a strategic defeat on us, counting on the absence of any military-technical countermeasures in this area would be an example of frivolity and unreasonable self-confidence. The necessary measures have been taken. We reserve the right to take additional steps to ensure the security of Russia and its allies," Zakharova said in a statement, published on the ministry's website.

Calls to expand the geography of the storage of American nuclear bombs in Europe cause concern, the spokeswoman added.

"All our actions fully fit into the framework of international law and in no way contradict Russia's international obligations. In this regard, we would like to remind once again that cooperation between Russia and Belarus in the military nuclear sphere, unlike NATO countries, takes place within the framework of the Union State, which has a single territory and a common military doctrine," Zakharova said.