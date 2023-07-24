Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Russia Reserves Right to Respond to Drone Attacks on Moscow, Crimea - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russia reserves a right to take tough measures in response to recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow and Crimea, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The West's intent on further aggravating the situation behind the impudent act of Ukrainian neo-Nazis .

.. The Russian side reserves the right to take tough retaliatory measures," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that drone attacks had no sense from military point of view and called another example of "use of terrorist methods."

