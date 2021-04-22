UrduPoint.com
Russia Reserves Right To Respond To Expulsion Of Diplomats From Slovakia - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Russia Reserves Right to Respond to Expulsion of Diplomats From Slovakia - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russia reserves the right to respond in connection with the decision of the Slovak authorities to expel three Russian diplomats, Bratislava will be informed in the near future, the Russian Embassy in Slovakia said.

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that three employees of the Russian Embassy in Bratislava must leave the country within a week in accordance with the current geopolitical situation, as well as with the situation in the Czech Republic. Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok announced that the country will take strong action in support of the Czech Republic.

"The Russian side reserves the right to an appropriate reaction to the actions of the Slovak authorities, they will be informed about its content in the near future," the Russian diplomatic mission said on Facebook.

The embassy noted that the accusations against the employees of the Russian Embassy in Slovakia in any illegal activity, especially against the Slovak Republic, were absolutely groundless.

"The decision of the Slovak government can hardly be regarded as anything other than a step that contradicts the historically good relations between the peoples of our countries," the diplomatic mission added.

More Stories From World

