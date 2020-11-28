UrduPoint.com
Russia Reserves Right To Retaliate To Border Violations By US - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:21 AM

Moscow calls on the United States to refrain in the future from adventures such as the entry of its destroyer into the territorial sea of Russia, and reserves the right to retaliate, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Moscow calls on the United States to refrain in the future from adventures such as the entry of its destroyer into the territorial sea of Russia, and reserves the right to retaliate, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a US Navy destroyer had entered Russian territorial waters some two kilometers (1.08 nautical miles) in the Peter The Great Bay. After receiving a warning from the Russian Pacific Fleet's large anti-submarine ship Admiral Vinogradov, the US vessel immediately went into neutral waters.

"It is obvious that through this kind of saber-rattling, the United States deliberately aggravates, reaffirming that in the current historical period, forceful methods of defending their own foreign policy positions are the most preferable for them," the ministry said.

The entry of a US warship into the territorial sea of Russia does not and cannot create any international legal consequences for the status of the corresponding waters, it noted.

"We urge the United States to refrain from such adventures in the future. Otherwise, responsibility for the possible consequences will lie entirely with the US side. We reserve the right to retaliate," the ministry said.

