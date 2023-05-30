Russia Reserves Right to Take Tough Measures After Moscow Drone Attack - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Russia reserves the right to take most tough measures after Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the attack "targeted the civilian population to spread panic" among them.

"The Russian side reserves the right to take the most severe measures in response to the terrorist attacks of the Kiev regime," the ministry said, adding that Western support pushes Kiev to carry out such crimes.

Statements that Ukraine will not strike deep into Russia are "hypocritical" following the Tuesday drone attack, the ministry said.