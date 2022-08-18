Russia Respecting One China Principle on Taiwan Issue, US Strategy Will Fail - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Russia is respecting the One China principle when it comes to Taiwan, Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations, told Sputnik, adding that the US strategy on the matter will fail.

He stressed that the recent visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan could undermine regional and international stability.

The diplomat believes it is a sign of the US inability to admit that it has lost the monopolistic right to rule the world.

"Hence the continuation of the inevitably failed strategy to contain countries that are conducting independent policy and advocating for building a truly just world order. Russia, in turn, not in words but in deeds adheres to the One China principle, according to which Taiwan is an inherent part of the People's Republic of China. Our position has not changed," Ilyichev said.