UrduPoint.com

Russia Respecting One China Principle On Taiwan Issue, US Strategy Will Fail - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Russia Respecting One China Principle on Taiwan Issue, US Strategy Will Fail - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Russia is respecting the One China principle when it comes to Taiwan, Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations, told Sputnik, adding that the US strategy on the matter will fail.

He stressed that the recent visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan could undermine regional and international stability.

The diplomat believes it is a sign of the US inability to admit that it has lost the monopolistic right to rule the world.

"Hence the continuation of the inevitably failed strategy to contain countries that are conducting independent policy and advocating for building a truly just world order. Russia, in turn, not in words but in deeds adheres to the One China principle, according to which Taiwan is an inherent part of the People's Republic of China. Our position has not changed," Ilyichev said.

Related Topics

World Russia China Visit Nancy

Recent Stories

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

5 hours ago
 State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

5 hours ago
 Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility ..

Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility Linked to Unification Church - ..

6 hours ago
 US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chines ..

US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chinese Activity Around Taiwan - Sta ..

6 hours ago
 Acting CJ Federal Shariat Court stresses for promo ..

Acting CJ Federal Shariat Court stresses for promoting religious harmony

5 hours ago
 Turkey to Appoint Ambassador to Israel Soon - Erdo ..

Turkey to Appoint Ambassador to Israel Soon - Erdogan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.