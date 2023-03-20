Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With Other Partners - Peskov

Russia respects the interaction of Chinese President Xi Jinping with other partners, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russia respects the interaction of Chinese President Xi Jinping with other partners, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Still, Xi Jinping heads a sovereign state, so he talks to whom he wants and when he wants.

We respect this, just like the Chinese comrades respect what President Putin is doing," he said in an interview with Channel One when asked whether the Kremlin would object if the Chinese leader spoke by phone with US President Joe Biden from Moscow.

Peskov redirected the question about the possibility of contacts between Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with Putin to the Chinese side.

"You are asking Putin's press secretary about this, right? You approached the wrong addressee," he said when asked if the Kremlin had an understanding of whether the meeting will be followed by Xi's call with Zelenskyy.