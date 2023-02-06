BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russia respects the position of Iraq regarding the situation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"(Iraqi Foreign) Minister (Fuad Hussein) mentioned that Iraq is in favor of peace.

We fully support and respect this position," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart.

The Russian delegation gave specific examples that confirm that the purpose of the disruption of the Minsk agreements was to create conditions for arming Ukraine against Russia and also the purpose was to destroy the rights of the Russian and Russian speaking population of Ukraine, the minister added.