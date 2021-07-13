Russia Respects Results of Parliamentary Elections in Moldova - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Russia respects the results of early parliamentary elections in Moldova and expects that they will contribute to interethnic harmony in society, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Russian side treats the results of the elections with respect and expects that they will contribute to interethnic harmony in Moldovan society," Zakharova said in a statement.

She also confirmed Russia's readiness to develop multifaceted cooperation with the new parliament and government of Moldova.

"We hope for the consistent implementation of the existing Russian-Moldovan agreements and agreements, as well as for the continued active participation of the Republic of Moldova in the integration processes in the CIS.

We are ready to cooperate with all Moldovan political forces eager to strengthen ties between our countries and peoples," she said.

Zakharova also recalled that during the pre-election period, the Russian Foreign Ministry "has repeatedly expressed regret over the facts of external interference in the Moldovan internal political processes that took place on the part of the United States, the European Union and its member states."