Russia Respects Rights Of Citizens - Putin

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russia respects human rights and respects the rights of its citizens, protests in Moscow are not something unique compared to other countries, including in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"Russia respects human rights and respects the rights of its citizens.

The events you mentioned - events in Moscow and protests - are not unique for the world in general and Europe in particular," Putin said at a news conference following talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto when asked about protest rallies in Moscow.

He said rallies abroad were larger than in Moscow, with deaths and thousands of injured people there.

