Russia Respects Sovereignty of Post-Soviet Nations - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that his country respected and will respect the sovereignty of the post-Soviet countries.

"After the collapse of the USSR, Russia accepted new geopolitical realities.

We treat with respect and will also treat so all the newly formed countries in the post-Soviet space. We respected and will continue to respect their sovereignty. And an example of this is the assistance that we provided to Kazakhstan, which faced tragic events, with a challenge to its statehood and integrity," Putin said in an address.