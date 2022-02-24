UrduPoint.com

Russia Respects Sovereignty Of Post-Soviet Nations - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that his country respected and will respect the sovereignty of the post-Soviet countries.

"After the collapse of the USSR, Russia accepted new geopolitical realities.

We treat with respect and will also treat so all the newly formed countries in the post-Soviet space. We respected and will continue to respect their sovereignty. And an example of this is the assistance that we provided to Kazakhstan, which faced tragic events, with a challenge to its statehood and integrity," Putin said in an address.

