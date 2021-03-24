Russia Responded Negatively to Invitation to Hold NATO-Russia Council Talks - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that Russia "has not responded positively" to the military alliance's invitation to hold talks within the framework of the NATO-Russia Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that Russia "has not responded positively" to the military alliance's invitation to hold talks within the framework of the NATO-Russia Council.

At a press conference following the second day of the NATO foreign affairs ministers meeting in Brussels, Stoltenberg noted that the council has not met since summer 2019, and said that Moscow had not responded well to the alliance's invitation.

"Since the summer of 2019 there has been no meetings of the NATO-Russia Council, and that's because Russia has not responded positively to our invitation to convene the NATO-Russia Council. I regret that because I think that dialogue is important, especially when times are difficult, as they are now," Stoltenberg said.