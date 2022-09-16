(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Moscow has given a moderate response to the attacks of Ukraine on Russian infrastructure so far, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"For the time being, Russia has moderately responded to the Ukrainian attacks on infrastructure and terrorist acts," Putin said at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand.