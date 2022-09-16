UrduPoint.com

Russia Responding Moderately To Ukraine's Attacks On Infrastructure 'For Now' - Putin

Moscow has given a moderate response to the attacks of Ukraine on Russian infrastructure so far, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Moscow has given a moderate response to the attacks of Ukraine on Russian infrastructure so far, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"For the time being, Russia has moderately responded to the Ukrainian attacks on infrastructure and terrorist acts," Putin said at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand.

