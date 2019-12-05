Russia Response In US Probe Of Cyber Criminals Was Helpful - FBI
Russian authorities have responded to the US request on assistance in the case of alleged cyber criminals including Maksim Yakubets and Igor Turashev, and its response was helpful to a degree, FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich told reporters on Thursday
"Russian government did provide a response to a mutual legal assistance treaty request," Bowdich said. "The response was helpful in the investigation to a point."