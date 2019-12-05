UrduPoint.com
Russia Response In US Probe Of Cyber Criminals Was Helpful - FBI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:25 PM

Russia Response in US Probe of Cyber Criminals Was Helpful - FBI

Russian authorities have responded to the US request on assistance in the case of alleged cyber criminals including Maksim Yakubets and Igor Turashev, and its response was helpful to a degree, FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian authorities have responded to the US request on assistance in the case of alleged cyber criminals including Maksim Yakubets and Igor Turashev, and its response was helpful to a degree, FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich told reporters on Thursday.

"Russian government did provide a response to a mutual legal assistance treaty request," Bowdich said. "The response was helpful in the investigation to a point."

