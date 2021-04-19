UrduPoint.com
Russia 'responsible' For Navalny's Health: EU's Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 01:24 PM

Russia 'responsible' for Navalny's health: EU's Borrell

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday the bloc holds Russia "responsible" for the health of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, as fears grow over his condition

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday the bloc holds Russia "responsible" for the health of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, as fears grow over his condition.

"We make the Russian authorities responsible for the health situation of Mr Navalny," Borrell said ahead of a virtual meeting by EU foreign ministers, which he said would also discuss the "very dangerous" situation around Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's border.

