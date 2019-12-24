UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Restores Control Over Derailed Weather Satellite

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 02:31 PM

Russia restores control over derailed weather satellite

Russian state space corporation Roscosmos has found and restored control over a meteorological satellite whose course had changed due to presumably collision with a micrometeorite

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Russian state space corporation Roscosmos has found and restored control over a meteorological satellite whose course had changed due to presumably collision with a micrometeorite.

The Meteor-M satellite was found to "have changed its orbital parameters and switched to undirected flight mode with a high angular velocity" on Dec. 18, Roscosmos was quoted by Russia's Sputnik news agency as saying.

Experts linked the satellite maloperation with external influence, from presumably a collision with a micrometeorite, the space corporation said in a statement.

The satellite's power was cut before it entered the visibility zone of the Russian monitoring system. The ground controllers then established a connection with the spacecraft and restored its functional capability, it said.

The modification work involved "deceleration of angular velocity, switching to normal operation, receiving telemetric and specific information," it said.

The satellite, designated as Meteor-M 2-2 in a number sequence after 2,2-1, is one of a group of three Russian Meteor-M satellites in orbit that is on the Meteor-3M mission to monitor the hydrometeorological situation on Earth.

Related Topics

Russia From Satellites

Recent Stories

Realme launched the ‘5s’ at Faletti’s Hotel ..

10 minutes ago

Bethlehem welcomes pilgrims for Christmas celebrat ..

9 minutes ago

Taylor shares making of her song “Christmas Tree ..

13 minutes ago

Oil up as Russia says OPEC deal is supporting pric ..

58 seconds ago

Inzaghi, the newest of Italy’s super coaches, to ..

30 minutes ago

Israel arrests PFLP leader in West Bank raid

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.